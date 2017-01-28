7:45 am, January 28, 2017
Europe News

Merkel says no solution yet to sharing migrant burden in EU

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 7:02 am 01/28/2017 07:02am
BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says there’s no solution yet to the problem of how to fairly share the burden of migration among European Union member states.

The issue has vexed the 28-nation bloc for years but gained prominence after the sudden influx of hundreds of thousands of migrants from outside Europe in 2015.

Germany took in the bulk of those migrants but has insisted that other countries need to contribute too, either by accepting migrants or contributing funds.

Failure to find a solution has given ammunition to Merkel’s domestic critics.

Merkel, who is running for a fourth term in September’s general election, said Saturday she would insist on “a bit of solidarity” from all EU states but “how this will look exactly is something I can’t say at this point.”

