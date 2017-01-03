4:44 am, January 3, 2017
Man shot dead by UK police; 5 arrested as inquiry begins

By The Associated Press January 3, 2017 4:36 am 01/03/2017 04:36am
LONDON (AP) — An investigation has been launched after British police fatally shot a man during an operation in which five people were arrested.

Details aren’t immediately clear because no one has yet been charged with a crime. Police said Tuesday that the arrests weren’t related to terrorism.

West Yorkshire police said that the Independent Police Complaints Commission was investigating the circumstances of the man’s death.

Police shootings are rare in Britain and there is an automatic investigation when someone is killed. Police say they are cooperating.

The man was shot Monday evening on a highway near Huddersfield, 190 miles (305 kilometers) north of London.

Police say it was a “pre-planned policing operation,” which suggests it was based on intelligence information.

The junction where the incident happened remains closed to traffic.

