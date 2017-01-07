3:22 pm, January 7, 2017
24° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
CLOSINGS Organizations are closing and delaying Saturday and Sunday activities. See the full list here.

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Macedonia's ethnic Albanians want…

Macedonia’s ethnic Albanians want nation declared bilingual

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 3:07 pm 01/07/2017 03:07pm
Share

SKOPJE, Macedonia (AP) — Three ethnic Albanian political parties in Macedonia adopted a joint platform Saturday that demands a larger say in the country’s affairs in return for their support in forming a coalition government.

Elections held last month gave the ruling conservative VMRO-DPMNE party 51 seats in the 120-member Parliament and 49 to the opposition Social Democrats.

Albanian minority parties won the remaining seats; the largest, the Democratic Union for Integration, a coalition partner of the conservatives over the past decade, won 10.

The platform approved by the three parties demands that the Constitution define Macedonia as a bilingual country where both Albanian and Macedonian are recognized as official languages.

The parties also are calling for a parliamentary resolution condemning past persecution of the Albanian minority, especially during the period 1912-1956.

Their platform also seeks “equal participation” in the country’s army, security, intelligence and judicial branches and a say in negotiations with Greece regarding a dispute over the country’s name.

In addition, the Albanian parties want a special prosecutor to investigate corruption and criminal allegations stemming from a wiretapping scandal that led to early elections to diffuse country’s political crisis.

Macedonia President Gjorge Ivanov is expected next week to give the mandate to form a government to the coalition that secures at least 61 seats in Parliament.

Ethnic Albanians comprise a quarter of Macedonia’s population of 2.1 million.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
2016 Election News Europe News Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Macedonia's ethnic Albanians want…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News