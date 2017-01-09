9:26 am, January 9, 2017
20° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Macedonia conservatives face tough…

Macedonia conservatives face tough coalition talks

By The Associated Press January 9, 2017 9:15 am 01/09/2017 09:15am
Share

SKOPJE, Macedonia (AP) — Macedonian conservative leader has been formally granted a mandate to form the country’s next coalition government following an early general election last month.

The 46-year-old former prime minister’s VMRO-DPMNE party won 51 seats in 120-member parliament and on Monday was three weeks to secure the 61 seats needed to form a government. Nikola Gruevski is likely to partner with the ethnic Albanian DUI party, which won 10 seats and is headed by former guerrilla leader Ali Ahmeti.

But the country’s three main ethnic Albanian political parties have adopted a joint platform demanding reforms that include constitutional changes to make Albanian an official language.

Ethnic Albanians make up a quarter of Macedonia’s population of 2.1 million.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
2016 Election News 2016 Presidential Election News Europe News Government News Inauguration Day 2017 Latest News White House World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Macedonia conservatives face tough…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News