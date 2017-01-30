6:25 am, January 30, 2017
Kremlin says Putin-Trump meeting in the works

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 5:15 am 01/30/2017 05:15am
MOSCOW (AP) — The spokesman for Vladimir Putin says a meeting between the Russian president and U.S. President Donald Trump is in the works.

Trump and Putin had a much-anticipated hour-long discussion on Saturday, the first since Trump assumed office last week.

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday lauded the phone call as a “good, constructive conversation” but dismissed suggestions of Trump and Putin may have reached deals in that phone call. Peskov said Kremlin and White House staff have been instructed to prepare a meeting between the two leaders and added that the leaders could reach practical agreements only after they see each other.

Speaking earlier in Moscow, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the conversation showed that Russia and American interests “overlap in a number of areas” including fighting terrorism.

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
