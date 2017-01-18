2:15 pm, January 18, 2017
Europe News

Kosovo creates expert panel to measure its territory

By The Associated Press January 18, 2017 2:01 pm 01/18/2017 02:01pm
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s government has created a commission of experts to measure the country’s territory to prove that they have not lost land in a deal with neighboring Montenegro.

The opposition has contested the Aug. 2015 border demarcation agreement with Montenegro saying Kosovo is ceding territory, an excuse it has exploited to disrupt parliamentary work with tear gas canisters, whistles blowing and water bottles. Street rallies by opposition supporters have also routinely turned into violent clashes with police.

The Cabinet on Wednesday said experts would come from different public institutions, opposition parties and also the United States, European Union and NATO.

The European Union has set the approval of that deal as a precondition for Kosovo if it wants to enjoy visa-free travel with Europe’s Schengen member countries.

