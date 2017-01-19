8:15 am, January 19, 2017
Kosovo asks EU, US and others to denonce Serbia prooo

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 7:44 am 01/19/2017 07:44am
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s foreign minister has written to his colleagues in the European Union, United States and other countries denouncing “numerous acts of provocation and aggression” from Serbia.

Government officials said Thursday that the minister, Enver Hoxhaj, called on the EU, which facilitates Pristina-Belgrade talks to normalize ties, “to urge Serbia to remain committed to good neighborly relations.”

The officials spoke anonymously because they were not authorized to publicly comment on the letter.

Kosovo-Serbia relations reached a crisis moment last weekend when a Serbian train, bearing signs reading “Kosovo is Serbia” and decorated in the colors of the Serbian flag and Christian Orthodox symbols, was turned back from the border with Kosovo.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but that has not been recognized by Belgrade.

