Italy’s 5-Star leader backs Rome mayor under investigation

ROME (AP) — The head of Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement has offered public support for Rome’s 5-Star mayor after she was placed under investigation by prosecutors for a problematic city hall appointment.

In a blog post Thursday, 5-Star leader Beppe Grillo said Virginia Raggi was calm “and I can’t but be close to her at a time that I know is very difficult.”

Raggi is to be questioned next week about the appointment of Renato Marra as director of Rome’s tourism department. Marra’s brother headed city hall’s personnel office until he was arrested in a corruption probe last month.

Raggi has said that she alone decided Marra’s appointment, but phone intercepts reported in Italian newspapers indicate the brother played a behind-the-scenes role.

Raggi is reportedly under investigation for alleged abuse of office and making false statements. She has said she is confident in the justice system and ready to cooperate with prosecutors.

It is unclear whether prosecutors will seek an indictment, but the saga could further imperil her administration and hurt the broader 5-Star Movement, which is the largest opposition bloc in parliament and had hoped to capitalize on Raggi’s high-profile post to win national office.

Grillo wrote the post to deny news reports that he had a furious phone call with Raggi after news broke that she was under investigation. Grillo said such reports were based on fantasy.

Raggi’s seven-month administration has been beset by scandals and problems, sparking media speculation that at a certain point the 5-Star Movement might opt to distance itself from her.

