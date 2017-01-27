3:45 am, January 28, 2017
35° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Italy and Spain to…

Italy and Spain to seek ‘a key role’ in revitalizing Europe

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 2:08 pm 01/27/2017 02:08pm
Share
Italy's Premier Paolo Gentiloni walks ahead of Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy as they enter the room to give a joint news conference at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, Friday Jan. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

MADRID (AP) — The prime ministers of Italy and Spain are seeking a bigger role in strengthening the embattled European Union during upcoming summits with leaders of other EU countries.

Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni said at a news conference after talks in Madrid with his Spanish counterpart, Mariano Rajoy, on Friday that their nations Spain “can play a key role in the coming months, primarily as protagonists in the European Union revival.”

Gentiloni and Rajoy are scheduled to join the leaders of Portugal, France, Greece, Malta and Cyprus for a one-day summit in Lisbon on Saturday.

They also plan to attend a meeting of all the EU’s 28 leaders next month in Malta and for a March gathering in Rome to mark 60 years since the establishment of a European economic union.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Italy and Spain to…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News