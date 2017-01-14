6:39 am, January 14, 2017
38° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » In long-shot Mideast peace…

In long-shot Mideast peace bid, France sees nothing to lose

By The Associated Press January 14, 2017 6:01 am 01/14/2017 06:01am
Share

PARIS (AP) — It sounds far-fetched at best: holding a Mideast peace conference without Israelis, Palestinians or the incoming U.S. government.

But the French organizers say that’s the whole point. They want Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump to see that much of the world wants a two-state solution.

With chances for a Mideast peace deal lower than in years — perhaps a generation — French President Francois Hollande figures there’s nothing to lose.

French diplomats fear that Trump’s administration will unleash new tensions in the region by condoning settlements on land claimed by the Palestinians and potentially moving the U.S. Embassy to contested Jerusalem.

So more than 70 foreign ministers and other top envoys are gathering Sunday in Paris to urge the establishment of a Palestinian state.

.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » In long-shot Mideast peace…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Vice President Joe Biden through the years

View some of the images of Vice President Joe Biden snapped by White House Photographer Pete Souza and his staff.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News