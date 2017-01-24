9:49 am, January 24, 2017
Ikea recalls beach chair globally after injury reports

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 9:44 am 01/24/2017 09:44am
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish furniture retailer Ikea is recalling a beach chair globally after receiving reports that it can collapse and cause injury, such as by pinching fingers.

Ikea urges customers with any model of Mysingso beach chair to return them before Jan. 31 for a full refund without proof of purchase.

Ikea said Tuesday it had received five reports from Finland, Germany, the United States, Denmark and Australia in which users sustained injuries.

Ikea, a leading global home furnishings group, has more than 300 stores in 27 countries. Its parent company is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Topics:
Consumer News Europe News Latest News Money News World News
