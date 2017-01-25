7:04 am, January 25, 2017
Icy roads, fog in Serbia cause pileups; 1 killed, 4 injured

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 6:47 am 01/25/2017 06:47am
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian police say two pileups caused by fog and icy road conditions have killed one person while another four have been hospitalized.

The crashes happened just outside the capital, Belgrade, early Wednesday, blocking a key road leading north for several hours. Local N1 television says about 25 vehicles were involved in the pileups.

A spell of extreme winter weather with subfreezing temperatures has gripped Serbia since early this month. The past few days have been foggy and humid, which has led to the formation of thin ice on roads.

Authorities also have been struggling to break through ice on the Danube and other rivers.

