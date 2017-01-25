4:32 pm, January 26, 2017
52° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for most of Northern Virginia and northern areas of Maryland. Gusts could reach near 50 mph.

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Iceland, world's safest country,…

Iceland, world’s safest country, in shock over rare murder

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 8:58 am 01/25/2017 08:58am
Share

LONDON (AP) — Iceland, ranked the world’s most peaceful country, is reeling after police said a young woman whose body was found on a beach was murdered.

Gunnar Runar Sveinejornsson, spokesman for the Reykjavik Metropolitan Police, said Birna Brjansdottir, 20, went missing on Jan. 14 after a night out with friends.

He says her body was found near the capital after a week-long search. Her shoes were found earlier at a nearby town called Hafnarfjordur.

Two men from Greenland aged in their 20s are in police custody after being airlifted by police helicopter from a fishing trawler, Sveinejornsson says. No charges have been laid.

Murders are rare in Iceland, with a population of 331,000. The country tops the Institute for Economics and Peace’s global peace index.

“The nation is shocked,” Sveinejornsson said Wednesday.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Iceland, world's safest country,…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News