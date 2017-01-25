Iceland, world’s safest country, in shock over rare murder

LONDON (AP) — Iceland, ranked the world’s most peaceful country, is reeling after police said a young woman whose body was found on a beach was murdered.

Gunnar Runar Sveinejornsson, spokesman for the Reykjavik Metropolitan Police, said Birna Brjansdottir, 20, went missing on Jan. 14 after a night out with friends.

He says her body was found near the capital after a week-long search. Her shoes were found earlier at a nearby town called Hafnarfjordur.

Two men from Greenland aged in their 20s are in police custody after being airlifted by police helicopter from a fishing trawler, Sveinejornsson says. No charges have been laid.

Murders are rare in Iceland, with a population of 331,000. The country tops the Institute for Economics and Peace’s global peace index.

“The nation is shocked,” Sveinejornsson said Wednesday.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments