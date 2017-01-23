6:52 am, January 23, 2017
Hungary’s Orban praises Trump’s ‘end of multilateralism’

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 6:35 am 01/23/2017 06:35am
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s prime minister says U.S. President Donald Trump’s position that all countries have the right to put their own interests first was the key phrase of his inaugural address.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban is interpreting Trump’s statement as “the end of multilateralism” and as permission for Hungary to also put itself in first place.

Orban was an early supporter of Trump and had praised his immigration policies.

Speaking Monday at an economic conference organized by the National Bank of Hungary, Orban also implied that conservative Francois Fillon is his preferred candidate to become the next president of France and supported his desire for a new military alliance in Europe.

Orban said this new alliance could give Europe greater self-confidence and the ability to negotiate with all parties, including Russia.

