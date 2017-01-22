5:21 am, January 22, 2017
Hungary: Official says it could take days to ID bus victims

By The Associated Press January 22, 2017 4:21 am
Flames engulf a bus that crashed near Verona, northern Italy, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Police say 16 people have died when the bus carrying Hungarian school students returning home from France crashed into the side of a highway near Verona. Thirty-nine people survived. The bus was returning to Budapest with students ages 15 to 17. (Lanfranco Fossa' via AP)

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s foreign minister says it could take days to officially identify the 16 people killed in a bus crash in Italy. Two adults critically injured also remain unidentified.

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Sunday there were 54 passengers and two Hungarian drivers on the bus that crashed on an Italian highway near Verona just before midnight Friday.

Most of the passengers were students from a Budapest high school returning from a skiing trip in France. Four passengers remain hospitalized with serious injuries.

Szijjarto says the causes of the accident have yet to be determined. Italian officials say the bus burst into flames after hitting a highway barrier and then ramming into an overpass support column.

Hungary has declared Monday a national day of mourning in memory of the victims.

Breaking News Europe News Government News World News
