Hungary leader Orban says it’s time to take Trump seriously

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s prime minister says there is an opportunity for the European Union to adopt reforms that will “make Europe great again.”

Prime Minister Viktor Orban said at a conference in Brussels on Thursday that the EU should abandon its federalist aims because only strong member states can guarantee the bloc’s success.

Orban says the continent has gone from a global to a local player and has struggled even with that diminished role.

The Hungarian leader, an early Donald Trump supporter, also says it’s “high time” to take the U.S. president seriously.

Orban also called for the EU to negotiate a new bilateral trade agreement with the United States and to reach a similar deal with China, and also to put relations with Russia back on the agenda.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments