Hungary leader Orban says…

Hungary leader Orban says it’s time to take Trump seriously

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 11:07 am 01/26/2017 11:07am
FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2017 file picture Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban addresses the Lamfalussy Lectures Conference in Budapest. Hungary’s prime minister says it is time to take U.S. President Donald Trump seriously and that there is an opportunity for reforms that will make Europe great again. Prime Minister Viktor said in Brussels Thursday Jan. 26, 2017 the European Union should abandon its federalist aims because only strong member states can guarantee its successful. (Szilard Koszticsak/MTI via AP)

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s prime minister says there is an opportunity for the European Union to adopt reforms that will “make Europe great again.”

Prime Minister Viktor Orban said at a conference in Brussels on Thursday that the EU should abandon its federalist aims because only strong member states can guarantee the bloc’s success.

Orban says the continent has gone from a global to a local player and has struggled even with that diminished role.

The Hungarian leader, an early Donald Trump supporter, also says it’s “high time” to take the U.S. president seriously.

Orban also called for the EU to negotiate a new bilateral trade agreement with the United States and to reach a similar deal with China, and also to put relations with Russia back on the agenda.

