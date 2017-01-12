3:35 pm, January 12, 2017
72° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT The Senate Armed Services Committee holds a confirmation hearing for retired Gen. James Mattis to be Defense Secretary. Listen.

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Hungarian reporter who kicked…

Hungarian reporter who kicked migrants gets probation

By The Associated Press January 12, 2017 3:20 pm 01/12/2017 03:20pm
Share

SZEGED, Hungary (AP) — The Hungarian camerawoman who was filmed kicking and possibly tripping migrants along the country’s border with Serbia was sentenced Thursday to three years’ probation for disorderly conduct.

Petra Laszlo, who appeared in the Szeged District Court by remote video from an undisclosed location, mounted a tearful defense and said she would appeal.

Judge Illes Nanasi said Laszlo’s behavior “ran counter to societal norms” and said the facts of the case did not support Laszlo’s self-defense claim.

The incident occurred near the border town of Roszke on Sept. 8, 2015, where Laszlo had gone to film migrants from the Middle East who were trying to pass through Hungary on their way west. While she was filming, several migrants broke through a police cordon and jostled her as they shot by.

Laszlo responded by delivering a roundhouse-style kick to two people as they fled, including a young girl. Later, she appeared to trip a migrant carrying a child.

“It was all over within two seconds,” Laszlo said. “Everybody was shouting . it was very frightening.”

Her employer, the internet-based N1 TV, fired her after the incident, she said.

The court reached its verdict after watching a frame-by-frame examination of Laszlo’s actions during the melee.

Laszlo did not appear in person because she had received death threats, her attorney, Ferenc Sipos, told The Associated Press. She hopes to be vindicated on appeal, he said.

“It is not a crime if somebody acts to defend herself … she was in danger, and she tried to avert this danger with her actions,” he said.

Nearly 400,000 migrants and refugees passed through Hungary in 2015. The flow slowed to a trickle after Prime Minister Viktor Orban ordered razor-wire fences to be built along Hungary’s southern border and beefed up laws to prevent illegal border crossings.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Europe News Latest News Money News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Hungarian reporter who kicked…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News