9:50 am, January 24, 2017
41° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS 'La La Land' ties the record with 14 Oscar nominations. See the full list

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Helicopter ferrying injured skier…

Helicopter ferrying injured skier crashes in central Italy

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 9:33 am 01/24/2017 09:33am
Share

PENNE, Italy (AP) — A helicopter ferrying an injured skier off the slopes slammed Tuesday into a mountainside in central Italy with at least six people aboard, another tragedy to hit a region slammed by recent earthquakes, heavy snowfall and an avalanche.

Poor visibility had slowed the arrival of rescue crews, and when they reached the scene they found the helicopter smashed into pieces in the snow.

Italy’s civil protection agency spokesman Luigi D’Angelo said unconfirmed information indicates there were six or seven people aboard, including the skier, medical personnel and flight crew. The helicopter was taking the injured skier from the Campo Felice ski area to the Abruzzo regional capital of L’Aquila, he said.

The mayor of nearby Lucoli, Gianluca Marrocchi, said he had seen the helicopter and wondered why it was flying so low.

“After that it disappeared in the fog,” he told RAI state TV.

The area is in Abruzzo, the same mountainous region where emergency crews have been working around the clock to recover victims of the powerful Jan. 18 avalanche that crushed a hotel.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Helicopter ferrying injured skier…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Women's March on Washington

See photos of Saturday's demonstration in D.C.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News