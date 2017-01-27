7:38 am, January 27, 2017
41° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Hague police reject brutality…

Hague police reject brutality claim by black American lawyer

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 7:09 am 01/27/2017 07:09am
Share

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police have rejected claims by a black American lawyer working at the United Nations’ highest court that she was a victim of racially motivated brutality by officers in The Hague.

In a Facebook post that had been taken down Friday, Chaka Laguerre wrote that she was violently arrested by two Hague police officers after they spotted her jaywalking on Tuesday morning.

In the post, copies of which can still be found online, Laguerre wrote that being a lawyer at the International Court of Justice “did not save my black body from racially-motivated police brutality.”

Laguerre complained of violent and heavy-handed action by the two male officers who detained her after stopping her for dangerously crossing a road and asking her for her ID. Police countered that she resisted arrest and was ultimately taken to a cell and charged with not showing a valid ID. She was not charged for resisting arrest, police said.

Hague police chief Paul van Musscher visited the court Thursday to complain about the post and show surveillance video footage of the incident, police spokeswoman Chantal Marges said, adding that it is now up to the court to decide if any further action should be taken.

The court had no comment Friday and Laguerre could not immediately be reached for comment.

In an unusual step, the Hague police department posted an English language statement online countering the claims.

“The police emphasizes the fact the woman was arrested as a result of her dangerous traffic behavior,” the statement said. “The woman’s accusation that the incident involved racism and violent action by the police is completely unfounded.”

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News Supreme Court News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Hague police reject brutality…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News