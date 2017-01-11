5:02 am, January 11, 2017
Growing gap between rich and poor seen as key economic risk

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 4:47 am 01/11/2017 04:47am
LONDON (AP) — The World Economic Forum says “rising income and wealth disparity” is likely to be the biggest driver in global affairs over the next ten years.

As well as reviving economic growth around the world, the WEF says there is a need to reform market capitalism to remedy fractures in society evident in a surge in anti-establishment populism around the world, most notably in the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president and Britain’s vote to leave the European Union.

Other key drivers identified in Wednesday’s survey of the global risk landscape related to climate change, rising cyber dependency and an aging population.

The WEF organizes next week’s gathering of the global political and business elites in the Swiss ski resort of Davos.

Europe News Government News Inauguration Day 2017 Latest News Money News
