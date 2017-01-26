8:53 am, January 26, 2017
Greek court rejects extradition for Turkish servicemen

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 8:32 am 01/26/2017 08:32am
Turkish military officers, right, escorted by Greek police officer arrive at the Supreme Court in Athens,Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. A group of Turkish servicemen who fled to Greece in a military helicopter after last year's failed coup have appeared at Greece's Supreme Court in a closely watched extradition hearing. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s Supreme Court has rejected an extradition request for eight Turkish servicemen who fled by helicopter after coup attempt.

Presiding judge Giorgos Sakkas, reading out the decision Thursday, said the servicemen were unlikely to face a fair trial if returned to Turkey.

The eight officers fought extradition in a six-month legal battle, arguing that they face mistreatment in prison if returned.

Lower courts issued mixed decisions on the return of the officers in a series of separate hearings.

