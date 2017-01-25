4:12 pm, January 25, 2017
58° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Greece: Quake rattles island…

Greece: Quake rattles island of Crete, no injuries reported

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 3:49 pm 01/25/2017 03:49pm
Share

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 has jolted the island of Crete, but there no reports by authorities of injuries or serious damage.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the undersea quake occurred at 8:50 p.m. (1850 GMT) Wednesday east of the Crete, 35 kilometers (22 miles) from the island town of Sitia.

Seismologist Emmanuel M. Scordilis of the University of Thessaloniki told The Associated Press that “quakes of this medium range depth usually have weak aftershock activity.”

Earthquakes are common in Italy, Greece and neighboring Turkey.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Greece: Quake rattles island…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl 51 ads -- sneak peeks and previews

Some of the commercials are building buzz already. Have a look at a few of the early offerings.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News