7:54 am, January 30, 2017
33° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Germany: autopsies ordered on…

Germany: autopsies ordered on bodies of 6 dead teens

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 7:47 am 01/30/2017 07:47am
Share
A police officer stands in front of a closed off entrance to a private ground near Arnstein, Germany, Sunday Jan. 29, 2017. Police in Germany say the bodies of six teenagers have been found dead in a garden house near the southern city of Wuerzburg. (Daniel Karmann/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say they have ordered that autopsies be conducted on the bodies of six teenagers who were found dead at a garden house in Bavaria.

The owner of the garden in Arnstein, some 75 kilometers (47 miles) east of Frankfurt, found the bodies of his son, daughter and four other young men on Sunday morning. All were aged 18 or 19. He went to the house after failing to reach his children, who had held a party there on Saturday night.

Prosecutors and police said in a statement Monday that there is still no solid information on what happened but there are no indications at this point of a violent crime. In addition to the autopsies, investigators ordered blood tests to determine whether any “extraneous substances” were present.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Germany: autopsies ordered on…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News