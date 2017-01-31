9:35 am, January 31, 2017
Germany: 6 teenagers died of carbon monoxide poisoning

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 9:15 am 01/31/2017 09:15am
A view of the town of Arnstein, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. German investigators say that six teenagers whose bodies were found at a garden house in Bavaria died of carbon monoxide poisoning. (Timm Schamberger/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — German investigators say six teenagers whose bodies were found at a garden house in Bavaria died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Wuerzburg prosecutors and police said Tuesday they still are working to determine the source of the gas and what caused it to leak.

Investigators have said a wood-fired stove was in use at the house.

The owner of the garden in Arnstein, some 75 kilometers (47 miles) east of Frankfurt, found the bodies of his son, daughter and four other young men on Sunday morning. All were aged 18 or 19.

He went to the house after failing to reach his children, who had held a party there on Saturday night. Investigators ordered autopsies and blood tests on the bodies.

