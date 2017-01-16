6:41 am, January 16, 2017
38° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » German woman admits luring…

German woman admits luring slain Chinese student to building

By The Associated Press January 16, 2017 6:12 am 01/16/2017 06:12am
Share

BERLIN (AP) — A German woman on trial with her boyfriend on charges that they abducted, raped and killed a Chinese student last year has admitted in court she lured the victim into an abandoned building where she was assaulted.

The dpa news agency reports that in a written account read aloud in Dessau state court on Monday, Xenia I. says her boyfriend had often forced her to perform unwanted sexual acts.

The 21-year-old woman cried repeatedly during the statement alleging she was beaten, threatened and humiliated by him. Sebastian F. showed no response.

Xenia I. said she lured the 25-year-old architecture student into the building last May at his demand. Prosecutors allege the victim was beaten and sexually assaulted there for an hour before being dragged outside to die of her injures.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » German woman admits luring…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Vice President Joe Biden through the years

View some of the images of Vice President Joe Biden snapped by White House Photographer Pete Souza and his staff.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News