German woman admits luring slain Chinese student to building

BERLIN (AP) — A German woman on trial with her boyfriend on charges that they abducted, raped and killed a Chinese student last year has admitted in court she lured the victim into an abandoned building where she was assaulted.

The dpa news agency reports that in a written account read aloud in Dessau state court on Monday, Xenia I. says her boyfriend had often forced her to perform unwanted sexual acts.

The 21-year-old woman cried repeatedly during the statement alleging she was beaten, threatened and humiliated by him. Sebastian F. showed no response.

Xenia I. said she lured the 25-year-old architecture student into the building last May at his demand. Prosecutors allege the victim was beaten and sexually assaulted there for an hour before being dragged outside to die of her injures.

