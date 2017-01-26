German man, 51, charged in alleged far-right attack plot

BERLIN (AP) — German federal prosecutors say they’ve charged a second man with suspected involvement in a far-right extremist group that wanted to attack police, asylum-seekers and Jews.

The 51-year-old German man, identified only as Thiemo B. in accordance with privacy regulations, was charged Thursday with breaking weapons laws and helping to form a terrorist organization.

The man was picked up Wednesday in a series of raids along with the alleged ringleader, a 66-year-old who has been charged with incitement.

Prosecutors say Thiemo B. possessed explosives, weapons and ammunition that were seized as evidence.

A total of seven people are under investigation on suspicion they founded a network on social media last year to organize attacks.

Authorities say there’s no indication that concrete plans for attacks had already been made.

