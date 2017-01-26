12:01 pm, January 27, 2017
German man, 51, charged in alleged far-right attack plot

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 11:13 am 01/26/2017 11:13am
BERLIN (AP) — German federal prosecutors say they’ve charged a second man with suspected involvement in a far-right extremist group that wanted to attack police, asylum-seekers and Jews.

The 51-year-old German man, identified only as Thiemo B. in accordance with privacy regulations, was charged Thursday with breaking weapons laws and helping to form a terrorist organization.

The man was picked up Wednesday in a series of raids along with the alleged ringleader, a 66-year-old who has been charged with incitement.

Prosecutors say Thiemo B. possessed explosives, weapons and ammunition that were seized as evidence.

A total of seven people are under investigation on suspicion they founded a network on social media last year to organize attacks.

Authorities say there’s no indication that concrete plans for attacks had already been made.

Europe News Government News Latest News World News
