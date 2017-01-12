5:05 am, January 12, 2017
German economy accelerated in 2016 thanks to higher spending

By The Associated Press January 12, 2017 4:34 am 01/12/2017 04:34am
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s economy accelerated slightly last year to grow by 1.9 percent, narrowly beating expectations thanks largely to household and government spending, official data showed Thursday.

The figure released by the Federal Statistical Office was slightly better than Germany’s performance in the previous two years, and also a bit above the 1.8 percent growth that the government and economists had forecast. Gross domestic product increased by 1.7 percent in 2015 and 1.6 percent in 2014.

Household spending was up 2 percent last year and government consumption spending rose 4.2 percent, the latter partly a result of spending to deal with the previous year’s large influx of asylum-seekers. Investment in construction was up 3.1 percent and spending on equipment such as machinery and vehicles rose 1.7 percent.

Foreign trade had a slightly negative impact on GDP as a 3.4 percent rise in imports outpaced a 2.5 percent increase in exports.

The office didn’t immediately offer an estimate for fourth-quarter growth. An official quarterly growth figure is due next month.

