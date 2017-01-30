9:25 am, January 30, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS See the closings and delays for area school systems.

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » German consumer group files…

German consumer group files data suit against WhatsApp

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 8:28 am 01/30/2017 08:28am
Share

BERLIN (AP) — A German consumer group says it has filed a lawsuit against WhatsApp over its data gathering and sharing practices.

The Federation of German Consumer Organizations said Monday that it filed the suit at Berlin’s state court. It argued that WhatsApp “collects and stores data in part illegally and passes them on to Facebook.”

Facebook acquired the global messaging service in 2014 and announced last summer that WhatsApp would begin sharing phone numbers of its users with the social network. That angered data protection advocates in Germany and elsewhere.

WhatsApp said its “privacy policy and terms updates comply with applicable law.”

It says the use of European WhatsApp user data for products and advertising purposes on Facebook has been “temporarily paused” to allow for discussions with officials.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Europe News Latest News Money News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » German consumer group files…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News