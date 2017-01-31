4:55 am, January 31, 2017
French presidential hopeful Fillon wants quick investigation

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 4:16 am 01/31/2017 04:16am
PARIS (AP) — French presidential hopeful Francois Fillon’s team says he wants the investigation to advance as quickly as possible in a probe centered on whether his wife actually worked while being paid as his parliamentary aide.

Fillon’s campaign director, Patrick Stefanini, told reporters Tuesday that the candidate does not want the investigation to “interfere with the democratic process.”

Fillon and his wife, Penelope, were questioned Monday in a preliminary embezzlement and misappropriation of public funds probe.

The investigation followed a report by Le Canard Enchaine newspaper that Fillon’s wife was paid about 500,000 euros ($537,000) for work she did not perform.

Fillon, the nominee of the conservative Republican party, said in a statement he and his wife “were able to provide elements useful for establishing the truth.”

