12:23 pm, January 30, 2017
36° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS President Donald Trump has signed an executive order requiring that for every new federal regulation on small business, two must be cut.

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » French investigators interview presidential…

French investigators interview presidential candidate, wife

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 12:19 pm 01/30/2017 12:19pm
Share
Conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon applauds while his wife Penelope looks on as they attend a campaign meeting in Paris, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. Financial prosecutors are investigating an allegedly fake but handsomely paid job held by the former prime minister's wife, Penelope. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

PARIS (AP) — French presidential hopeful Francois Fillon and his wife, Penelope, were interviewed Monday for an embezzlement probe centered on whether she actually worked while being paid as her husband’s parliamentary aide, a source close to the investigation said.

The source was not allowed to speak publicly about an ongoing case and refused to say where the interviews with investigators were taking place.

France’s financial prosecutor opened a preliminary embezzlement and misappropriation of public funds probe of Fillon last week.

The investigation followed a report by Le Canard Enchaine newspaper that Fillon’s wife was paid a total of about 500,000 euros ($537,000) for work she did not perform.

Fillon says her job “was real.”

It’s not illegal for French lawmakers to hire their relatives as long as they are genuinely employed.

The conservative candidate is one of the favorites in this spring’s presidential election.

At a campaign rally on Sunday in Paris, where a boisterous crowd gave Penelope Fillon a standing ovation and chanted her name, Fillon said, “We have nothing to hide.”

“Through Penelope they are trying to break me,” he said. “I will never forgive those who chose to throw us to the wolves.”

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
2016 Election News 2016 Presidential Election News Europe News Government News Latest News White House World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » French investigators interview presidential…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Snow dusts DC region

A light dust of snow early Monday, Jan. 30 coated parts of Maryland, Virginia and D.C. in a world of white. See photos from around the area.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News