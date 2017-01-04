4:46 am, January 4, 2017
French corruption trial of African leader’s son postponed

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 3:57 am 01/04/2017 03:57am
PARIS (AP) — A French court has granted the son of Equatorial Guinea’s president more time to prepare his defense against charges that he spent millions in government funds on high-end cars, art and real estate abroad while his compatriots languish in poverty.

Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue’s lawyer requested a delay in the trial, arguing that he hadn’t had enough preparation time. Defense lawyer Emmanuel Marsigny said the court approved the request Wednesday.

Obiang didn’t appear for the trial, which is the result of years of investigations by French authorities and anti-corruption groups into foreign spending of African dignitaries.

Obiang, Equatorial Guinea’s second vice president, faces up to 10 years in prison if found guilty of corruption, money laundering and embezzlement. His lawyer denies his client did anything illegal.

