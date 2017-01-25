5:32 am, January 25, 2017
French candidate Fillon faces questions over wife’s work

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 4:46 am 01/25/2017 04:46am
FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 25, 2016 file picture, Francois Fillon, a candidate in Sunday's primary runoff to select a conservative candidate for the French presidential election, sits with his wife Penelope, left, during a rally in Paris, France. French presidential hopeful Francois Fillon's so far smooth campaign has hit its first hurdle after claims that his wife was paid about half a million euro with parliamentary funds emerged. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

PARIS (AP) — French presidential hopeful Francois Fillon’s so far smooth campaign has hit its first hurdle after claims emerged that his wife was paid about 500,000 euros (more than $535,000) with parliamentary funds.

Le Canard Enchaine newspaper reported Wednesday that Penelope Fillon earned the money over eight years as a parliamentary aide to her husband during his tenure as a lawmaker.

It’s not illegal for French legislators to hire their relatives as long as they are genuinely employed.

Fillon’s spokesman Philippe Vigier denied any wrongdoing, insisting that Penelope Fillon’s work wasn’t fictional.

Fillon, a former prime minister, has been designated as the conservative presidential nominee. Opinion polls suggest that he and far-right leader Marine Le Pen will advance to the second round of the election later this year.

