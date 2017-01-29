1:50 am, January 30, 2017
Europe News

France’s 5 main contenders in the presidential race

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 4:50 pm 01/29/2017 04:50pm
Former Socialist Prime Minister Manuel Valls, left, and Benoit Hamon, wave to supporters at the socialist party headquarters in Paris, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. Hamon, riding to victory from left-wing obscurity on a radical proposal to a pay all adults a monthly basic income, will be the Socialist Party candidate in France's presidential election after handily beating Valls in a primary runoff vote. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

PARIS (AP) — A look at the five main candidates competing in France’s April-May presidential election, whose outcome remains highly uncertain.

___

FRANCOIS FILLON, 62

Fillon won the conservative nomination in November. He’s campaigning on promises of drastic free-market reforms, a hard line on immigration and Islam, support for traditional family values and friendlier ties with Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

Allegations that his wife, Penelope, held a fake but handsomely paid job as a parliamentary aide disrupted Fillon’s campaign during the last week. Polls suggest his biggest obstacle to advancing in the general election may be far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

___

BENOIT HAMON, 49

Comparatively inexperienced, Hamon was chosen as the Socialist nominee on Sunday, defeating former Prime Minister Manuel Valls in a primary runoff.

He is a former junior minister and briefly served as education minister under President Francois Hollande. Hamon then rebelled against Hollande’s shift toward more business friendly policies and left the government in 2014. His signature proposal is to give a “universal income” of 750 euros ($800) gradually to all adults.

The Socialist candidate is now squeezed between far-left and centrist rivals.

___

MARINE LE PEN, 48

Far-right leader Le Pen, who has strong anti-migrant views, wants to strengthen France’s borders and reinstate its national currency, the franc.

Since inheriting the leadership of the National Front party from her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, in 2011, she has ditched its long-standing anti-Semitism to focus on economic protectionism and fears of Islam. The makeover has boosted the party’s fortunes among French voters before the spring presidential election.

Early polls show Le Pen may be among the two top contenders in the first round of the two-part election and advance to the runoff.

___

EMMANUEL MACRON, 39

Centrist Emmanuel Macron, 39, is campaigning on pro-free market, pro-European views. He suggests loosening some of France’ stringent labor rules, especially the 35-hour workweek, to boost hiring.

Macron is a former investment banker. He became Hollande’s economic adviser at the Elysee Palace in 2012 and two years later, economy minister. He left the government last year after he launched his own political movement, “In Motion” (En Marche). He never has held elected office.

___

JEAN-LUC MELENCHON, 65

Outspoken Jean-Luc Melenchon, 65, is a former Socialist who left the party in 2008 to create his own far-left movement, the Left Party.

Presenting himself as the people’s candidate, he is calling for reforms to make the European Union “more democratic” and advocates environment friendly measures. He promises a 1,300-euro ($1,393) minimum wage for employees, up from 1,149-euro ($1,231) now.

Melenchon was a candidate in the 2012 presidential race, coming in fourth with 11.1 percent of the votes in the first round.

Topics:
2016 Election News 2016 Presidential Election News Europe News Government News Latest News White House World News
Europe News