Europe News

Former secretary of Nazi propagandist Goebbels dies at 106

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 4:15 am 01/30/2017 04:15am
FILE - In this June 29, 2016 photo Brunhilde Pomsel, former secretary of NS propaganda minister Goebbels, attends the premier of the film 'Ein deutsches Leben' (lit. A German Life) in Munich, Germany. Pomsel has died. She was 106.. (Matthias Balk/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Brunhilde Pomsel, a former secretary of Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels, has died. She was 106.

Pomsel lived most of her life in relative obscurity until a German newspaper published an interview with her in 2011, prompting a flurry of interest in one of the last surviving members of the Nazi leadership’s inner circle.

Her death was confirmed Sunday to The Associated Press by Christian Kroenes, a director and producer of the film “A German Life .”

In the documentary, Pomsel talks about her three years working for the man responsible for spreading Adolf Hitler’s ideology in newspapers and across the airwaves.

Kroenes said Pomsel had been lucid when he last spoke to her on her birthday Jan. 11. He says she died at her Munich home Friday.

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
