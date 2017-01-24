4:29 pm, January 25, 2017
Former German President Herzog commemorated in state funeral

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 11:16 am 01/24/2017 11:16am
Bishop Heinrich Bedford-Strohm, chair of the Council of the Evangelical Church in Germany, center right, stands in front of the coffin during the state funeral of late German President Roman Herzog in the Berlin Cathedral Church in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Herzog, who was German President between 1994 and 1999, died Jan. 10, 2017. He was 82. (AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop, pool)

BERLIN (AP) — Former German President Roman Herzog has been commemorated in a state funeral in Berlin for his services to the country during his tenure in the 1990s.

Lutheran Bishop Heinrich Bedford-Strohm said in his eulogy Tuesday that Herzog strengthened “a culture of remembrance” in Germany.

Herzog, who as president pressed the country to embrace economic reform in the 1990s, also stressed the importance of remembering the Nazi Holocaust.

He served as chief justice of Germany’s highest court before winning the presidency in 1994, four years after reunification.

As president, he instituted an annual day of remembrance Holocaust victims, setting it on Jan. 27, the anniversary of the Auschwitz death camp’s liberation.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and German President Joachim Gauck were among those attending.

Herzog died on Jan. 10, aged 82.

This version corrects the spelling of President Gauck’s first name to Joachim.

