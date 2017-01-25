Finnair launches Alipay on-line service on Shanghai flights

HELSINKI (AP) — Finnair says it will launch Alibaba’s online payment platform as an official way of paying for goods and services on its flights connecting Helsinki and Shanghai.

The Finnish national airline says the Alipay service will begin Jan. 27 and will also be available in the non-Schengen area at Helsinki Airport, used as a European hub stopover by many Asian passengers. Customers will be able to pay for inflight purchases and tax-free items or buy seats through the app by scanning a QR code.

Alibaba Group has the world’s biggest e-commerce platform with more than 420 million people spending $485 billion on its sites last year.

Finnair, which carries more than 10 million passengers a year, flies to 17 cities in Asia as well as more than 60 destinations in Europe.

