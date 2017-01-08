7:54 am, January 8, 2017
15° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
CLOSINGS Organizations are closing and delaying Sunday activities. See the full list here.

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Finland's HMD to launch…

Finland’s HMD to launch new Nokia phone to run on Android

By The Associated Press January 8, 2017 7:14 am 01/08/2017 07:14am
Share

HELSINKI (AP) — The Nokia mobile phone is coming back.

Finland-based HMD Global says it’s launching its first smartphone — the Nokia 6 — in China, under license from the network provider —once the world’s top cellphone maker.

The aluminum handset, with a 5.5-inch screen, will be the first Nokia to run the Android operating system.

HMD Global, the licensee of the Nokia brand for cellphones and tablets, said Sunday it chose to launch in China — with more than 550 million smartphone users — because of a “desire to meet the real world needs of consumers in different markets around the world.”

The Nokia 6 will be available in early 2017 at an approximate price of 1,699 yuan ($245). It was unclear when it would be available in other markets.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Consumer News Consumer Tech Europe News Latest News Mobile Money News Tech News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Finland's HMD to launch…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News