7:54 am, January 8, 2017
15° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
CLOSINGS Organizations are closing and delaying Sunday activities. See the full list here.

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Extreme cold weather continues…

Extreme cold weather continues to batter East Europe

By The Associated Press January 8, 2017 7:11 am 01/08/2017 07:11am
Share

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Blizzards and dangerously low temperatures have left villages cut off and caused power outages as extremely cold weather continues for fourth day in most of Eastern Europe.

Dozens of villages in the remote Pestar region of Serbia were sealed off Sunday by heavy snow, prompting the evacuation of some 100 people by emergency crews. Numerous villages in northern Bulgaria were left without electricity and water. Power outages were also reported in parts of Bosnia and Serbia.

Polar temperatures of between minus 15 and minus 26 degrees Celsius (5 and minus 15 Fahrenheit) caused some rivers to freeze, while ice and snow slowed road traffic and led to flight cancellations throughout the region.

Police in Bulgaria said a passenger train was derailed Sunday after it hit a pile of snow in the central part of the country. There were no injuries.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Europe News Latest News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Extreme cold weather continues…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News