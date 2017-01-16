11:11 am, January 16, 2017
Blast targeting police in southeast Turkey kills 3

By The Associated Press January 16, 2017 10:44 am 01/16/2017 10:44am
ISTANBUL (AP) — A roadside bomb in a pre-dominantly Kurdish city in southeast Turkey on Monday killed three policemen and wounded three others, according to the state-run news agency.

Anadolu Agency said the explosion occurred near Dicle University in the Sur district of Diyarbakir province. The report blamed the attack on militants of the outlawed Kurdistan Worker’s Party, or PKK.

NTV television channel said ambulances had been dispatched to the scene. The wounded were taken to Dicle University’s Medical Faculty Hospital, according to Anadolu.

Turkey’s southeast has witnessed renewed conflict between state security forces and Kurdish militants that has left thousands dead in the last year.

The PKK has waged a decades-long insurgency and is considered a terror organization by Turkey and its allies, including the U.S.

