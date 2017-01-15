9:39 am, January 15, 2017
Ex-minister Jeremic says he will seek Serbian presidency

By The Associated Press January 15, 2017 9:36 am 01/15/2017 09:36am
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Former Serbian Foreign Minister Vuk Jeremic says he is running for Serbia’s presidency in this year’s election.

Jeremic formally announced the decision Sunday in Belgrade. It was not immediately clear if any key political parties are backing his candidacy.

The upcoming presidential vote is viewed as an important test of popular support for the current populist government, which formally seeks closer ties with the European Union but increasingly has been turning toward traditional ally Russia.

The election date has not been set. Current pro-Russia President Tomislav Nikolic has suggested he might seek a second term.

Jeremic was president of the United Nations General Assembly in 2012-13 and a candidate last year to replace Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.

2016 Election News Europe News Government News Latest News
