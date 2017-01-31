11:06 am, January 31, 2017
41° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Underway, listen live to the confirmation hearing of attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions.

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Ex-Guatemalan leader denies knowledge…

Ex-Guatemalan leader denies knowledge of alleged executions

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 10:36 am 01/31/2017 10:36am
Share

MADRID (AP) — Former Guatemalan president Oscar Berger has told a Madrid court he had no knowledge of an alleged plan to execute 10 prisoners in his country a decade ago.

Berger testified Tuesday as a defense witness in the trial of his former interior minister Carlos Vielmann, who denies overseeing the summary execution of inmates at two Guatemalan prisons between 2005 and 2006.

State and private prosecutors allege that, on one occasion, seven people died when security forces stormed the Pavon prison to quell a mutiny. Vielmann has previously said the prisoners died while fighting security forces.

Vielmann, who has Spanish nationality, faces up to 40 years in jail if found guilty. He was arrested in Madrid in 2010 after a United Nations-backed commission linked him to the deaths.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Ex-Guatemalan leader denies knowledge…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Fun things to do in February

With the second month of 2017 around the corner, see what events will be happening around town.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News