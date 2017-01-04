4:46 am, January 4, 2017
48° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Eurozone economy growing 'at…

Eurozone economy growing ‘at fastest pace since May 2011′

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 4:30 am 01/04/2017 04:30am
Share

LONDON (AP) — A closely monitored survey of economic activity across the 19-country eurozone shows the region ended 2016 on a positive note, with growth accelerating to its highest level since May 2011.

Financial information company IHS Markit says Wednesday that its composite purchasing managers’ index — a broad gauge of business activity across the manufacturing and services sectors — rose to 54.4 points in December from 53.9 the previous month. Anything above 50 indicates growth.

The firm said that manufacturing led the acceleration, and that price inflation pressures continued to mount.

The prospect of higher prices is unlikely to concern central bankers too much as the main goal of their stimulus efforts is to get inflation back toward the target of just below 2 percent.

Official inflation figures are due shortly.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Europe News Latest News Money News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Eurozone economy growing 'at…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Look back at the Obama presidency

Obama’s eight years as POTUS brought historic moments, major initiatives, Oval Office laughs and celebrity encounters. Check out some of the memorable photos captured by White House Photographer Pete Souza and his staff.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News