10:26 am, January 26, 2017
51° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Eurozone chief hopes for…

Eurozone chief hopes for movement on Greek debt talks

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 10:12 am 01/26/2017 10:12am
Share
A woman pulls a shopping trolley next to a Greek and an EU flags at a main street of Athens, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. Greece's prime minister on Wednesday marked two years in office, as talks with bailout lenders remain at an impasse. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

BRUSSELS (AP) — The eurozone’s top official says he’s hopeful that Greece and its creditors can make progress on an important review of the bailout program that is propping up the country’s debt-laden economy.

Arriving to chair a meeting of eurozone finance ministers, Jeroen Dijsselbloem said “I’m sure we will find a way to take steps.”

He said it’s important that talks between Greece and its creditors resume in Athens, saying “that’s what we need to restart now.”

Dijsselbloem said he had received assurances from the International Monetary Fund that it still wants to take part in the massive loan program to Greece, where debt is running at around 180 percent of GDP.

But the IMF argues that Greece cannot achieve its fiscal goals under current budget plans without generous debt relief.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News Money News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Eurozone chief hopes for…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl 51 ads -- sneak peeks and previews

Some of the commercials are building buzz already. Have a look at a few of the early offerings.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News