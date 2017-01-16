5:11 am, January 16, 2017
39° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » European eyewear giant in…

European eyewear giant in merger of Luxottica and Essilor

By The Associated Press January 16, 2017 4:38 am 01/16/2017 04:38am
Share

PARIS (AP) — A new European eyewear giant is set to emerge as Italian frames maker Luxottica — maker of brands like Ray-Ban and Oakley — joins with French lens manufacturer Essilor in a multibillion-euro merger.

Essilor International SA announced Monday it had reached a share exchange deal with Luxottica’s main shareholder, Delfin, to create a combined company making both frames and lenses.

Shares in Luxottica and Essilor jumped on the news.

The statement said the new company would have combined revenues of more than 15 billion euros ($16 billion), 140,000 employees and sales in more than 150 countries.

Essilor said the merger is an effort to meet growing global demand for corrective lenses, sunglasses and luxury frames.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Europe News Latest News Money News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » European eyewear giant in…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Vice President Joe Biden through the years

View some of the images of Vice President Joe Biden snapped by White House Photographer Pete Souza and his staff.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News