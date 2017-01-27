3:52 am, January 28, 2017
EU slaps China, Taiwan with steel anti-dumping duties

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 7:58 am 01/27/2017 07:58am
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission has imposed anti-dumping duties on steel products from China and Taiwan to stop them flooding Europe’s struggling steel market.

The Commission said Friday that an investigation has confirmed that Chinese and Taiwanese stainless steel tube and a type of butt-welded pipe fitting have been sold in Europe at dumping prices.

The Chinese exports will now be taxed with duties ranging from 30.7-64.9 percent. Taiwanese exports face duties of 5.1-12.1 percent.

The Commission says it has “an unprecedented number of trade defense measures in place targeting unfair imports of steel products.” Of 39 EU anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures, 17 are on products originating in China.

