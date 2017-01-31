9:18 am, January 31, 2017
37° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » EU parliament seeks repayment…

EU parliament seeks repayment by far-right leader Le Pen

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 8:42 am 01/31/2017 08:42am
Share

PARIS (AP) — The European parliament is asking France’s far-right leader Marine Le Pen to start repaying hundreds of thousands euros it says were wrongly paid to legislative aides.

An EU parliament letter to le Pen published by Challenges magazine gives Tuesday as the deadline to begin repayment of about 300,000 euros ($322,000).

The request follows the European anti-fraud office’s findings that some aides were paid from the European budget while actually working as Le Pen’s cabinet chief and bodyguard, breaking the parliament’s rules.

Le Pen, a leading presidential candidate, has denied any wrongdoing.

Her campaign director David Rachline said Tuesday on BFM television his party suffered “persecution” from EU authorities, suggesting she has no intention of paying.

The European parliament can recover money by holding back part of her salary and allowances.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Congress News Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » EU parliament seeks repayment…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Snow dusts DC region

A light dust of snow early Monday, Jan. 30 coated parts of Maryland, Virginia and D.C. in a world of white. See photos from around the area.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News