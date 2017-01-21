8:18 am, January 21, 2017
Dutch military police detain 7 suspects in diamond heist

By The Associated Press January 21, 2017 7:23 am 01/21/2017 07:23am
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch military police have detained seven people in Amsterdam and Valencia suspected of involvement in a multimillion-euro (dollar) diamond heist nearly 12 years ago.

In a statement, the Royal Marechaussee police say the five men and two women were detained Friday and Saturday on suspicion of involvement in the armed robbery and money laundering.

On Feb. 25, 2005, armed robbers hijacked an armored car at a secure area of Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport and made off with diamonds worth more than $72 million. Part of the loot was quickly recovered from a getaway car, but the Marechaussee says diamonds worth $43 million remain missing.

Police say the seven suspects, all Dutch nationals, were tracked down based on an investigation of new information.

