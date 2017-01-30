Denmark extends detention of woman in S Korea investigation

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A Danish court has extended the detention of the daughter of the former confidante of South Korea’s president.

Special prosecutor David Schmidt Hvelplund told The Associated Press on Monday that Chung Yoo-ra will remain in detention until Feb. 22. The court is awaiting additional information before deciding whether to meet a South Korean extradition request as part of a corruption investigation.

Chung was arrested in Aalborg, northern Denmark, on Jan. 1 on an international arrest warrant. She is the daughter of jailed Choi Soon-sil, who is suspected of bribery and receiving favors from companies in return for manipulating government affairs.

South Korean President Park Geun-hye was impeached last month over the scandal and the Constitutional Court is reviewing whether to formally end her rule.

