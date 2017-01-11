9:33 am, January 11, 2017
Defendant hospitalized after slashing throat in UK court

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 9:16 am 01/11/2017 09:16am
LONDON (AP) — Police and paramedics raced to a British courthouse after a defendant reportedly cut his own throat in the dock.

The Western Telegraph newspaper says its reporter was at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court in Wales when Lukasz Robert Pawlowski asked to go to the toilet, returned, then “started slashing at his throat.”

Pawlowski was in court Wednesday for sentencing after admitting sexually assaulting a shop assistant.

The Wales Ambulance Service says a man was airlifted from the court to a hospital with a serious injury.

Police say they are not looking for anyone else over the incident.

