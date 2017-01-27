3:50 am, January 28, 2017
35° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Czech court dismisses hijab…

Czech court dismisses hijab ban complaint against school

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 10:10 am 01/27/2017 10:10am
Share

PRAGUE (AP) — A Czech court has dismissed a complaint by a Somali student who accused a nursing school of discrimination because she wears a hijab.

Ayan Jamaal Ahmednuur demanded an apology and 60,000 koruna ($2,372) in compensation but the Prague 10 district court ruled on Friday there was no evidence of discrimination.

The case attracted numerous anti-Muslim activists, including some politicians, who applauded the verdict.

Czech law doesn’t ban headscarves in general, but this school does so for safety reasons. However, it argued that Ahmednuur failed to submit the necessary documentation needed to become a student anyway, and so cannot be discriminated against.

There is only a small Muslim community in the Czech Republic as refugees and other migrants prefer to apply for asylum in rich western countries, such as Germany.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Education News Europe News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Czech court dismisses hijab…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News